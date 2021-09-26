Current conditions and forecast
Courtesy: Brian Beattie
OTTAWA -- Expect seasonal, early fall temperatures in Ottawa on Sunday.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 18 C with a mainly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon.
There's a good chance of showers overnight with a low of 10 C.
Monday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a good chance of showers through the day and a high of 18 C.
Tuesday's looking sunny with a high of 16 C.
Overnight temperatures Monday and Tuesday are in the single digits, with lows of around 4 C and 5 C.
Clouds are in the outlook for Wednesday with a high of 15 C.