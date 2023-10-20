Ottawa

    • A rainy weekend weather outlook

    The weekend in Ottawa is looking cloudy and rainy.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a chance of showers on Friday with an unseasonably warm high of 18 C. The average high is closer to 12 C this time of year.

    Showers are expected to begin in the evening and overnight, with a low of 9 C, about 7 degrees warmer than average.

    Expect between 10 and 15 mm of rain total from Friday night through Saturday. Saturday's high is 14 C. Periods of rain should last through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

    Sunday's outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C.

    Sunshine returns to the forecast on Monday.

