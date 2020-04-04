It looks like it will be rainy weekend in the capital.

Environment Canada says today will be a mainly cloudy day with a 40% chance of drizzle this morning. The daytime high will reach 10°C.

Heading into tonight, we will see a few showers beginning overnight with a low of 4°C.

On Sunday, we'll see rain showers continue throughout the day and end sometime in the afternoon. It will then become mainly cloudy for the rest of the day. The daytime high will be 11°C.

Starting the week on Monday, there will be increasing cloud coverage. The daytime high will 12°C.