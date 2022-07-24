A rainy Sunday afternoon in store

A rainy Sunday afternoon in store

Pope Francis leaves Rome for Indigenous reconciliation visit in Canada

Pope Francis has left Rome to begin his visit to Canada aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. A plane carrying the Pope is scheduled to arrive later today in Edmonton. The six-day visit also has the pontiff travelling to Quebec City and Iqaluit.

Pope Francis arrives at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport on July 24, 2022 to board his flight to Edmonton where he will start a six-day pastoral visit to the country. Pope Francis begins a weeklong trip to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Riccardo de Luca)

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

