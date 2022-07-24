A rainy Sunday afternoon in store

A rainy Sunday is in store for Ottawa following a brief thunderstorm on Saturday.

Officially, Ottawa recorded just 0.6 mm of rain at the airport on Saturday, though some local amounts may have been higher.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Sunday calls for a few clouds in the morning with scattered showers starting around noon, bringing a risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday’s high is 28 C with a humidex of 35. The UV index is 8 or very high.

A chance of showers lingers into the evening with the possibility of a thunderstorm. The overnight low is 20 C.

The average high for this time of year is around 27 C and the average low is closer to 16 C. The record high for July 24 is 34.4 C, set in 1941.

A small chance of showers is in the outlook for Monday, with a high of 26 C and a humidex of 31.

Tuesday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 26 C and sunny conditions are forecast to continue Wednesday with a high of 28 C.