A rainy Saturday in the capital

It's a rainy, muggy Saturday in the nation's capital.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 27 C with a humidex of 32. Showers are expected to continue until the afternoon, with a 60 per cent chance of more showers through to the evening. Ottawa could see a thunderstorm this afternoon. The weather agency predicts a rainfall total of 15 mm.

The UV index for Ottawa is 6, or high, and the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is 2, indicating a low risk.

The evening forecast is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Overnight, the low is 17 C.

Sunday's forecast includes clouds in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers but also local smoke. Sunday's high is 29 with a humidex of 36 and an AQHI of 6, or a moderate risk.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 26 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers. Tuesday could also see showers with a high of 25 C.