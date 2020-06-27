OTTAWA -- Rain is in the forecast this weekend, along with a bit of humidity.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a 60 per cent chance of showers Saturday morning, followed by showers in the afternoon and a chance of thunderstorms.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail."

Hazards include damaging wind gusts near 90 km/h, hail near 2 cm in size, and the risk of a tornado.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for much of eastern Ontario and parts of southern Quebec.

Saturday's high in Ottawa is 27°C with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 6, or high.

The showers should end late Saturday evening. Overnight, a 30 per cent chance of showers lingers as the temperature drops to a low of 17°C.

Sunday's forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Sunday's high is 26°C, with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 8, or very high.

Clouds stick around into the final days of June. Monday's outlook calls for an overcast sky with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24°C. Tuesday's outlook is much of the same.

The current forecast for Canada Day suggests it could be warm and partly sunny but there is a chance of showers as well.