OTTAWA -- Rain is in the forecast this weekend, along with a bit of humidity.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a 60 per cent chance of showers Saturday morning, followed by showers in the afternoon and a chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday's high is 27°C with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 6, or high.

The showers should end late Saturday evening. Overnight, a 30 per cent chance of showers lingers as the temperature drops to a low of 17°C.

Sunday's forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Sunday's high is 26°C, with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 8, or very high.

Clouds stick around into the final days of June. Monday's outlook calls for an overcast sky with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24°C. Tuesday's outlook is much of the same.

The current forecast for Canada Day suggests it could be warm and partly sunny but there is a chance of showers as well.