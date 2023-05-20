A rainy Saturday in Ottawa but sunshine in store for rest of long weekend

It's a rainy Saturday in Ottawa as the May long weekend begins, but there is still plenty of sunshine in the forecast ahead.

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 10 to 20 mm of rain Saturday and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 16 C, which was already reached by 10 a.m. Ottawa has seen less than 1 mm of rain in the past two weeks.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels are now in the normal range for this time of year in all locations along the main stem of the Ottawa River.

"Levels and flows may increase slightly due to rainfall over the weekend but are expected to be relatively stable over the coming week," it says.

Overnight, expect a few more showers and a possible thunderstorm with a low of 11 C.

Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a high of 21 C. Cooler temperatures are still expected at night, with a low of 2 C.

Victoria Day Monday is looking sunny with a high of 19 C followed by a low of 3 C at night.

Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of 25 C.

Wednesday could see some showers.