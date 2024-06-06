OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • A powerful day at Juno Beach

    A large Canadian national flag hangs from a parachutist as he lands ahead of the Canadian commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day at the Juno Beach Centre near Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Lou Benoist, Pool via AP) A large Canadian national flag hangs from a parachutist as he lands ahead of the Canadian commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day at the Juno Beach Centre near Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Lou Benoist, Pool via AP)
    Today marks 80 years since the D-Day invasion, the military operation that laid the foundation for an Allied forces victory against Adolf Hitler in the Second World War.

    A delegation of Canadian D-Day veterans has traveled to Juno Beach to honour the anniversary.

    Tim Cook, the chief historian at the Canadian War Museum, also made the trip.

    He joined The Vassy Kapelos Show live from France. 

    Don't wait for the 'perfect market' when buying a home: expert

    The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points, providing a glimpse of hope to mortgage holders. However, one banker says it could be a mistake for prospective homebuyers to plan their next move based on Wednesday's announcement.

