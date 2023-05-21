A partly sunny long weekend Sunday in Ottawa with a frosty night ahead

The sun has come out over Ottawa after a rainy Saturday, but there is still a lingering chance of showers and the overnight forecast is chilly.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy afternoon with a small chance of showers and a high of 20 C.

Ottawa saw 14.1 mm of rain Saturday. Sunday's forecast would likely include only trace amounts.

A small chance of showers is in the forecast in the evening, but the sky should be clear overnight with a low of 2 C.

A frost advisory is in effect for the region due to low temperatures overnight.

"Patchy frost is expected tonight into early Monday morning as temperatures fall to near or below the freezing mark under clear skies," Environment Canada says. "Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas."

Victoria Day Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 19 C.

Tuesday is looking sunny with a high of 24 C.

There is a chance of showers in the outlook for Wednesday, followed by sunny conditions through the remainder of the week.