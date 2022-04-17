It will be a partly cloudy Easter Sunday in Ottawa.

There's a small chance of some scattered flurries Sunday morning, but if any snow does fall, it should melt away quickly. Sunday's high is 8 C, which is about three degrees cooler than average.

The sky should clear by the evening, with an overnight low of -6 C, roughly seven degrees colder than usual for this time of year.

Monday's high is back to a seasonal average of 11 C and the sky should be sunny.

Tuesday's forecast includes periods of rain and a high of 6 C.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with a high of 10 C.