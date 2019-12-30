A major ice storm wreaked havoc on travellers across eastern Ontario, as planes were grounded and slippery highways were dominated by plows and sanders rather than passenger cars.

Environment Canada predicted ice buildup of possibly 10-15 millimetres before the freezing rain turned to snow or rain with higher temperatures.

Between Toronto and Ottawa, dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed, stranding passengers including NHL fans trying to get back home after Sunday’s game between the Senators and Devils.

“It was supposed to be direct to Newark but now we have to fly through Toronto to try to get home”, said New Jersey fan Marc Rampaul.

“Let's get home for New Years - as much as I love Ottawa I would not want to spend New Year’s away from the family”.

The City of Ottawa issued an overnight parking ban so crews have access to clear the streets.

The ban is in effect between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.; cars left on the street could be ticketed or towed. During those hours city owned parking garages will provide free parking for residents.

There had been concerns about widespread power outages during the storm, but as of mid-afternoon there were very few. Algonquin College tweeted out that the entire campus lost power.

#ACALERT We have experienced a power outage at Ottawa Campus at All Buildings. Continue normal operations if possible. Situation is being investigated. — Algonquin College (@AlgonquinColleg) December 30, 2019

As the storm continued Monday afternoon, many decided to make the best of it, skating on ice covered streets near Smiths Falls.

Or sliding down snowless hills near Westport.

Thanks to viewer Jason from Bedford Mills. no snow? no problem sliding in the #icestorm2019 ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/Sbmx3WJrz3 — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) December 30, 2019

Even the squirrels were having trouble with the weather.