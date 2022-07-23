A muggy Saturday with a chance of showers

Hot, muggy air lingers in Ottawa, bringing a chance of showers to the capital this weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the city calls for a high of 31 C with a humidex of 37 on Saturday. The day starts clear and sunny, but clouds are expected to move in by the afternoon, bringing the possibility of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The sky should clear up by mid-evening. Overnight, expect a low of around 19 C.

Average temperatures for this time of year are around 27 C for the high and 16 C for the low. The record high temperature for July 23 is 35.0 C, set in 1955.

A rainy, stormy day is in Sunday’s forecast. Showers should start in the morning and there’s a chance of thunderstorms with high humidity in the air. Sunday’s high is 25 C with a humidex of 34.

Monday’s outlook is clear and sunny with a high of 26 C. Tuesday is also looking sunny with a high of 27 C.