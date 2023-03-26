A moist Sunday in Ottawa

It's that early spring kind of weather, starting off as wet flurries and turning into showers, all while a blanket of grey hovers overhead.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a few flurries in the morning Sunday changing over to rain in the afternoon. The high Sunday is 5 C, right on par with the average for this time of year.

This comes after a brief blast of wintry weather Saturday that left a few centimetres of snow behind.

It's still the season of cold nights, with a low of -6 C overnight and into Monday morning as the sky clears up.

Expect a good deal of sunshine Monday with a high of 4 C.

Tuesday is also looking sunny with a high of 6 C.

Wednesday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a chance of a few flurries and a high of 2 C, but a sunny day is back in the forecast for Thursday.