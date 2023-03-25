A mixed bag of wintry weather could hamper travel

The calendar says spring, but winter's icy grip hasn't loosened just yet, as a mixture of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is in the forecast.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly sunny morning, but as clouds move in later on, they'll bring between 5 and 15 cm of snow mixed with ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain. The high Saturday is 0 C.

A winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this afternoon warns that drivers to expect hazardous winter driving conditions. Hazards include rapid snow accumulation, poor visibility and slippery roads.

The snow should change over to rain overnight as the temperature rises to around 2 C.

Sunday's forecast includes a few flurries and a high of 4 C.

Monday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 5 C. Tuesday could see a chance of flurries in the morning and a high of 3 C in the afternoon. Wednesday should look a lot like Monday.