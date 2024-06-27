A mix of sun and cloud for the last day of school in Ottawa
Ottawa will receive a break from the rain today, just in time for the final day of classes at the city's two largest school boards.
It is the final day of school for students at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 19 C.
Clear tonight. Low 8 C.
Friday will be mainly sunny. High 23 C.
Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.
Canada Day Monday will be sunny. High 24 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 15 C.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Hot July
The hot temperatures Ottawa residents saw in June will continue into July.
Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the month.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A collaboration between the Investigative Journalism Foundation and CTV News has found that Canadian lawyers are involved in transactions with organized crime groups.
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
Biden, Trump square off for a podium rematch, signalling start of presidential battle
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
Canada's 2023 wildfires burned huge chunks of forest, spewing far more heat-trapping gas than planes
Catastrophic Canadian warming-fueled wildfires last year pumped more heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the air than India did by burning fossil fuels, setting ablaze an area of forest larger than West Virginia, new research found.
Bill Cobbs, 'Air Bud' and 'The Sopranos' actor, dies at 90
Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
List of threatened species grows by 1,000, but conservation efforts bring hope for some animals
Over 45,000 species are now threatened with extinction — 1,000 more than last year — according to an international conservation organization that blames pressures from climate change, invasive species and human activity such as illicit trade and infrastructural expansion.
Canucks season ticket holder speaks out after membership revoked
Peter Wortman has been a Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder for 33 years, and was planning to sign on again for 2024/2025. But earlier this month, he got an email saying his full-season membership had been revoked, because the team believes he’s a ticket broker.
Military flees Bolivia government palace after coup attempt fails, general taken into custody
Armoured vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in an apparent coup attempt, but President Luis Arce vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander who ordered troops to stand down.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
Man arrested during emergency alert in Lunenburg county was carrying gardening tool: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
-
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
Toronto
-
'Inhumane': Residents of Toronto condo report stifling temperatures after weeks without air conditioning
Entering their fourth week without air conditioning in their downtown Toronto condo, residents say stifling indoor temperatures have become 'unbearable.'
-
Man, 23, dies after shooting in North York
A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries after a shooting at a housing complex in North York's Shawnee Park area overnight.
-
Ontario family waited months to receive compensation for their 12-year-old son's flight delay, cancellation
An Ontario father was caught up in a bureaucratic loop trying to get compensation for his 12-year-old son’s delayed and then cancelled flight.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
Police raid at Motel St-Jacques leaves residents scrambling to find new housing
Residents of Montreal's Motel Saint-Jacques have been given a week and a half to leave following a major police raid Thursday. Montreal police say for years, the hotel was a hotbed for sex work, drugs and violence.
-
Six-year-old Montreal boy triumphs in Canadian math competition
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
Northern Ontario
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
Police watchdog investigates after shooting death of a man in Kenora
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Kenora on Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
School board trustees sanction colleague, despite public notice that meeting was cancelled
When uniformed Windsor police officers were called to clear the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) gallery on Tuesday, they informed attendees that the trustees were going home and the meeting they came to observe would not be happening. However, this was not the case.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
-
'A mere courier': Windsor judge sentences Brampton man to 12 years in prison
Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was previously convicted of importing and possessing 200 kilograms of pure methamphetamine. Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Ambassador Bridge discovered the drugs on Christmas Eve 2019.
London
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
-
Small-town mural captures small-town price of war in Canada
A small-town artistic tribute to the fallen has captured over 100 years of military history.
-
Nonprofits shut out of discussion as councillors recommend suspending community grants to shave down taxes
Several organizations that asked to speak at the inaugural meeting of council’s budget working group left disappointed on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge tenants call living situation 'unbearable' as they wait for repairs from March flood
Residents at a Cambridge apartment building have been waiting four months for management to make repairs after a flood ruined four units.
-
Rentals scarce as students on University of Guelph residence waitlist scoop up available units
Some are calling it the Hunger Games of student housing.
-
Company closing Kitchener factory, blames cost of development and government overregulation
A modular construction company has decided to close up shop in Kitchener.
Barrie
-
Two riding lawnmowers stolen in Huntsville: OPP
Two riding lawnmowers taken from a locked property in Huntsville.
-
Suspects impersonating police officers make traffic stop in New Tecumseth
Provincial police in New Tecumseth are investigating and warning the public after a report of two men posing as officers who conducted a traffic stop.
-
Armed robberies at Wasaga Beach gas station under investigation
Police believe the same suspect may have robbed a Wasaga Beach gas station twice in the past week.
Winnipeg
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Neil Young concerts cancelled due to illness
Neil Young’s Crazy Horse will not play in Winnipeg next month.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman is officially a millionaire after winning a Western Max lottery prize.
Calgary
-
WestJet starts cancelling flights as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet is cancelling 25 flights on Thursday and Friday, impacting 300 travellers, as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics.
-
Calgary woman reunites with woman she says saved her life
A Calgary mother who is battling breast cancer and suffered a recent serious health scare got the opportunity to thank the stranger who she says saved her life.
-
Calgary family donates $75 million philanthropic gift to help transform Arts Commons into the Werklund Centre
Arts Commons says a local benefactor has stepped up to help pay for a major upgrade, which will revolutionize the facility.
Edmonton
-
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for unprovoked attack with machete in Alberta: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an unprovoked machete attack in eastern Alberta.
-
Work begins to transform cluster of downtown parking lots into urban park
Edmonton's newest urban park is set to soon spring from a large, overgrown parcel of parking lots in the city's core.
Regina
-
Regina's Breast Health Centre under construction, expected to open early 2025
The new Breast Health Centre in Regina is currently under construction and expected to open early next year.
-
'It's an overreach': Regina-born actor criticizes Parent's Bill of Rights
Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany took the opportunity Wednesday to publicly criticize Saskatchewan's controversial Parent's Bill of Rights.
-
Police asking for footage, information related to yard sale assault
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is urging the public to share footage or information surrounding a serious assault committed at a yard sale late last week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teen, 15, charged in fatal spring crash
A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in relation to a fatal crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in April.
-
Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
-
'It was a struggle but we got through it': Sask. grads celebrate triumphant end after turbulent journey
It’s a big week for Grade 12 graduates across Saskatchewan who are marking the end of their high school careers.
Vancouver
-
Buying time: Inside the AI technology trained on B.C. wildfires
As frontline crews battled the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, a pilot project unfolded at a frantic pace at the BC Wildfire Service headquarters in Kamloops.
-
Three B.C. First Nations request return of land held by potato farm in Surrey
A trio of First Nations have requested a parcel of land in Surrey, B.C., be returned to their territory.
-
Canucks season ticket holder speaks out after membership revoked
Peter Wortman has been a Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder for 33 years, and was planning to sign on again for 2024/2025. But earlier this month, he got an email saying his full-season membership had been revoked, because the team believes he’s a ticket broker.
Vancouver Island
-
5 kittens rescued from site of human-caused wildfire on Vancouver Island
Five kittens are being treated for burns after being rescued by firefighters on Vancouver Island last week, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Addiction recovery home for new moms first of its kind on Vancouver Island
Come summer’s end, six new moms and their babies will be healing from addiction together in a Greater Victoria home.
-
Buying time: Inside the AI technology trained on B.C. wildfires
As frontline crews battled the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, a pilot project unfolded at a frantic pace at the BC Wildfire Service headquarters in Kamloops.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.