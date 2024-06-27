OTTAWA
    • A mix of sun and cloud for the last day of school in Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa will receive a break from the rain today, just in time for the final day of classes at the city's two largest school boards.

    It is the final day of school for students at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 19 C.

    Clear tonight. Low 8 C.

    Friday will be mainly sunny. High 23 C.

    Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

    Canada Day Monday will be sunny. High 24 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 15 C.

    Hot July

    The hot temperatures Ottawa residents saw in June will continue into July.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the month.

