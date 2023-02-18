A mild weekend in store for Ottawa

Another weekend of above-average temperatures is in store for Ottawa after a snowy Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 0 C on Saturday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. The evening and overnight should be mainly cloudy with a low of -7 C.

The average high for this time of year is closer to -4 C, and the average low is around -13 C.

Sunday's forecast high is 4 C with a few sunny breaks.

Family Day Monday is looking cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers and a high of 3 C.

Above-average temperatures continue into Tuesday, but by mid-week, a cold snap is forecast with highs between -11 C and -8 C.