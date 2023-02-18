A mild weekend in store for Ottawa

cloudy ottawa winter

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake

Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina