Vehicles travel on snow-covered Carling Ave. in Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Sébastien Artaud on Unsplash)
The temperature in Ottawa is expected to climb above the freezing mark Sunday, though not for very long.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 3 C in the afternoon, well above the average high of minus 6 C. There are also light flurries and light showers in the weather mix, with a risk of freezing drizzle.
As the sun sets, expect a return to more wintry temperatures with a low of minus 16 C. Monday's outlook is partly sunny with a small chance of flurries and a high of minus 11 C. Monday night's forecast includes a frigid low of minus 29 C.
Tuesday's looking sunny with a high of minus 18 C.
Then, on Wednesday, warm air brings the temperature back up to around minus 3 C.
Freezing rain warnings were in effect earlier in the day for parts of the region, but with temperatures rising above freezing, the risk of freezing rain has passed.