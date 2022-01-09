The temperature in Ottawa is expected to climb above the freezing mark Sunday, though not for very long.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 3 C in the afternoon, well above the average high of minus 6 C. There are also light flurries and light showers in the weather mix, with a risk of freezing drizzle.

As the sun sets, expect a return to more wintry temperatures with a low of minus 16 C. Monday's outlook is partly sunny with a small chance of flurries and a high of minus 11 C. Monday night's forecast includes a frigid low of minus 29 C.

Tuesday's looking sunny with a high of minus 18 C.

Then, on Wednesday, warm air brings the temperature back up to around minus 3 C.

Freezing rain warnings were in effect earlier in the day for parts of the region, but with temperatures rising above freezing, the risk of freezing rain has passed.