A cloudy and mild Boxing Day is in the forecast if you plan to head out skiing, cross-country skiing, sledding or skating in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy Sunday with a chance of flurries. High minus 1 C. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 9 this afternoon.

Clearing overnight. Low minus 15 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 20 overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday, with periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon. High minus 8 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.

The outlook for Wednesday is cloudy with a chance of flurries. High minus 1 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 5 C and a low of minus 13 C.