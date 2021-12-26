Advertisement
A mild Boxing Day in the forecast for Ottawa
The snow covered pathway along the Rideau Canal on Sunday, Dec. 26. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
A cloudy and mild Boxing Day is in the forecast if you plan to head out skiing, cross-country skiing, sledding or skating in Ottawa.
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy Sunday with a chance of flurries. High minus 1 C. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 9 this afternoon.
Clearing overnight. Low minus 15 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 20 overnight.
A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday, with periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon. High minus 8 C.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.
The outlook for Wednesday is cloudy with a chance of flurries. High minus 1 C.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 5 C and a low of minus 13 C.