A midsummer Monday in early autumn in Ottawa
It's another hot and sunny day in the nation's capital as summerlike weather keeps going.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 27 C Monday with a humidex of 29. The temperature could beat a 73-year-old record set at the airport. The highest temperature recorded there on Oct. 2 was 27.2 C back in 1950.
The average high for this time of year is closer to 16 C.
Even the overnight low is 10 degrees above average. Expect the temperature to dip to 15 C overnight (typically the high, don't forget) with a clear sky.
Tuesday is almost guaranteed to set a temperature record if it reaches the forecast high of 29 C with a humidex of 34.
Sunny conditions last into Wednesday with a high of 26 C.
Clouds move in Thursday and the evenings later this week could bring the first rainshowers seen in the city since Sept. 19.
-
