OTTAWA -- The head of OC Transpo suggests Rideau Transit Group is nearing completion on the rectification plan to deal with issues on Ottawa's 11-month-old light rail transit system.

"I’m pleased with what I'm seeing," said John Manconi, Transportation Services general manager, during an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

Manconi says OC Transpo will bring in an independent team to assess the work Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance have done on the rectification plan for the Confederation Line.

"A lot of good progress on that," said Manconi, adding OC Transpo wants to see continued progress on seven key areas including vehicles, switches, the track and the overhead catenary system.

"We're bringing in an independent team to assess all that because they're nearing completion on that."

On Wednesday, Manconi told Council that the city has written a $17.45 million cheque for Rideau Transit Group. Rideau Transit Group had sought approximately $60 million from the city for service between Oct. 2019 and July 2020.

"What's embedded in this is service is improving," Manconi said.

"Good service equals payment, that's foundational in any service contract and we've been very clear with them on the get-go that service needed to improve. So I will give credit where credit is due to RTG, RTM and Alstom, they've all stepped up their game and service is improving."

Manconi says 15 double-trains have been running during morning and afternoon peak periods in August.

"They need to have more months like August. They've been doing very well this month. They had a good June and May month."

Manconi says he spoke with the new head of Rideau Transit Group on Tuesday, and work on correcting the issues with the Confederation Line is "trending in the right direction."

"There's a lot of positive things coming out, it's about sustaining it. We've had many, many days where they're either at 100 per cent or high 90s, that's where railroads go. There will always be interruptions."

In March, OC Transpo issued a list of Remedy/Rectification Requirements for Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance to address. The issues included vehicles, the overhead catenary systems, switch heaters, vehicle door performance and traction power system integration.