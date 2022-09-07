'A lot more calls': Pest removal company says more complaints about wasps this year
With the final weeks of summer comes those yellow and black flying, stinging pest, the wasp and the yellow jacket, and if you think this year is worse than others, you may not be alone.
Sitting on a patio or enjoying a picnic at this time of year means you may have an unwanted guest joining you.
“The change in weather, the change in feeding patterns, they do get worse this time of year,” says Robert Caron, Ottawa area manager with pest removal company Orkin.
“They change their feeding habits. They go from sugars all summer long—feeding on our gardens, all the nice flowers—and, once the flowers start to fade away, they change their pattern to protein. They like to feed on burgers, on stuff we like to eat as well.”
Caron says this season has resulted in more calls to remove the pests.
“Yeah, we are getting a lot more calls than what we usually do,” says Caron.
Wasps are also making a buzz in the ByWard Market.
“Every time you eat outside, there’s a wasp,” says one customer while having lunch at the ByWard Café.
Across the street at the Aulde Dubliner & Pour House upstairs patio, Bryce Anderson, a visitor from Edmonton says, “We’ve been sitting here for about twenty minutes and we’ve been swarmed pretty good.”
Manager Colton Crawford says he’s never seen it like this before.
“They’re quite the nuisance,” he says.
Crawford has worked at the restaurant for six years, and this season is, “Infinitely worse; we can’t believe it. We do set out the traps here, and the other day there was like fifty in the traps after a few hours.”
“We’ve had like dozens of them as I’m working,” says Celeste Scheel, working at the ByWard Café, “trying to fly into my face, going after any food; we’ve had to put our coffee syrups in the fridge to try and stop them from coming.”
Caron says to eliminate and keep food sources and to keep them away and, while he says there are some products you can buy, you should call a professional pest removal company if you’re allergic, the nest is out of reach—such as up high or in the ground—or if you’re uncomfortable doing it yourself.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an 'obligation' to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century to attend Toronto concert tonight
It has been fifty one years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
'I'm sorry': Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Blind River suspect charged with making false harassment complaint
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 34-year-old suspect from Blind River with public mischief after it completed an investigation into harassment allegations.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Global supply chain issues causing backlog for school materials
While children sit in class at the new Summerside Public School in London, Ont., there is a delivery truck unloading boxes of large materials outside the front door. A global supply chain issue is causing delays for all industries — including schools.
-
Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS
A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog. Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in a park at 580 Clarence St. when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk is one step closer to becoming reality.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Kitchener karate kid continues to impress on national and international stage
A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener is making a name for herself in the karate world after a summer full of stiff competition.
-
'It’s been quite the trek': construction blocks access to Bridgeport Public School
Some parents at Bridgeport Public School in Kitchener are frustrated as road construction on Bridge Street continues to impact traffic in the area.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Calgary Police Service officer charged in off-duty incident
The officer was arrested by RCMP following a domestic incident outside of Calgary in a neighbouring municipality.
-
WestJet debuts new, gender neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns
Along with the new uniforms, WestJet has updated its policies to allow staff to showcase visible tattoos while at work.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Rash of shootings in Edmonton part of North American trend, not gang related: EPS
Edmonton police held a media update on Wednesday to discuss a rash of recent shootings in the city.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
B.C. announces tax credit increase, cap on rent hikes to fight inflation
B.C. Premier John Horgan has announced an increase to two tax credits and a cap on rent increases as the province grapples with rising cost of living due to "unprecedented" inflation.
-
Parents furious 5 kids soccer teams excluded from playing in Vancouver
At least 70 Vancouver kids and their parents were stunned when their teams were unceremoniously taken off the soccer schedule for the upcoming season.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Peter Whitmore, who abducted and abused boys in Saskatchewan, denied parole
A pedophile who kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys in an abandoned Saskatchewan house in 2006 has been denied parole.