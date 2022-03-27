A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this spring.
RIVER VIEW ESTATE - $8.8 million
Christie's International Real Estate says the "River View Estate" is located in Dunrobin.
"This is the quintessential estate property: where lifestyle meets function and beauty. The proud, gated approach to River View Estate foreshadows the sophisticated and tranquil ethos of the property. A perfectly-manicured meandering driveway leads to the home," Christie's says.
The home includes six bedrooms, six full baths and a six car attached heated garage. There is a guest house, an indoor pool and tennis court.
55 OLD SUNSET BOULEVARD - $6.995 million
The three bedroom, two full bath home overlooking Dow's Lake and the Rideau Canal was built in 2019. The third floor includes a rooftop terrace, with panoramic views of the canal, Dow's Lake and the Arboretium.
"Uncompromising design, unparalleled sense of style," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"This home is unlike any other property ever to have come to the market in Ottawa. Its iconic vantage point over The Rideau Canal and Dow's Lake, incredible use of space and design and unique interpretation of the outdoors make it a true masterpiece property."
CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming took a tour of the home in December 2021.
The capital’s most expensive house for sale is the landmark home fronting Dow’s Lake at 55 Old Sunset Boulevard. Ottawa, ON. Dec 19, 2020. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News)
263 SOPER PLACE - $5 million
This five bedroom, seven bathroom home is located in Rockcliffe Park.
"This luxurious home situated on a 19579 S.Q.F.T. private lot backs on treed green space from Lornado inspires to fit into the natural settings and the surroundings," the listing on Realtor.ca says.
"Tranquil panoramic view from terrace off primary suite indulges in the surrounding private oasis."
The home was built in 2017.
This home on Soper Place in Ottawa is on the market for $5 million. (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca)
364 QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE - $4.58 million
This two-storey home overlooks the Rideau Canal, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
"Be transported, by semi-private elevator, to two-levels of breathtaking contemporary craftsmanship, announcing approximately 4,000 sq ft of luxurious, functional space & priceless views of the Rideau Canal," the listing on Realtor.ca says.
"Be greeted by the magnificent scale of an open main floor including kitchen, living & dining areas, powder-room & office."
The home was built in 2019.
A home on Queen Elizabeth Drive is on the market. (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca)
2659 RIVER ROAD - $4.5 MILLION
This home on River Road in Ottawa's south end includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a home gym and a whirlpool tub.
"Luxury country living with complete privacy close to the city. This stunning custom home, set on 80 acres, has stone wall accents and wood vaulted cathedral ceilings throughout,' the listing on Realtor.ca says.
The home was built in 2010.
2659 River Road in Ottawa is on the market for $4.5 million. (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca)
6 CRESCENT ROAD - $4.298 MILLION
This four bedroom, six bathroom home is located in Rockcliffe Park.
"Situated on a large corner lot on sought-after Crescent Road in the heart of the Old Village, this home offers features spectacular terrace and garden views, elegant wainscotting and moulding, and superb sightlines," the listing on Realtor.ca says.
"The dreamy fenced backyard has gorgeous gardens, a courtyard set behind a picturesque wrought iron gate and a fabulous 40-foot saltwater pool."
The home includes a covered veranda with an outdoor fireplace, home theatre and a wine cellar.
6 Crescent Road in Ottawa is for sale. (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca)
5841 QUEENSCOURT CRESCENT - $4.199 MILLION
This five bedroom, eight bathroom home is located in Manotick.
"Sitting on one of the best lots with just under 3 acres of prvt+landscaped land, this custom built 10,000 sqft home offers it all," says the listing on Realtor.ca
The "backyard resort" includes an oversized saltwater pool, cabana, hot tub and outdoor kitchen. There is also a gym, game room, golf room and customized wet bar in the basement.
The home at 5841 Queenscourt Crescent in Ottawa is on the market for $4.199 million. (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Raptors game vs. Indiana suspended due to speaker fire, resumes without fans
The Toronto Raptors game against the visiting Indiana Pacers on Saturday was suspended for 70 minutes and fans evacuated due to a speaker fire at Scotiabank Arena.
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Refugee from Ukraine hopes to return to Canada, which previously denied him immigration
After Canada denied his immigration application, Mina Melad was forced to leave Canada with his family and return to Ukraine earlier this year. But after war broke out in the country, Melad had to flee and hopes that Canada will one day welcome him back.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
Virtual walk for sobriety helps Canadian women face alcohol addiction
A woman who found her own path to sobriety is now taking that motivation and turning it into a nationwide movement -- both figuratively and physically -- through an support groups for alcohol addiction and a Canada-wide virtual walk.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
-
New Brunswick mental health care budget not enough, say some advocates
New Brunswick mental health crisis care response services is seeing a budget increase of $1.9 million, after the province spent $7 million last year to increase services.
Toronto
-
Raptors game vs. Indiana suspended due to speaker fire, resumes without fans
The Toronto Raptors game against the visiting Indiana Pacers on Saturday was suspended for 70 minutes and fans evacuated due to a speaker fire at Scotiabank Arena.
-
Ontario Liberals promise $16 minimum wage, portable benefits package if elected
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16, work to set regional living wages, and compensate businesses for legislating 10 paid sick days if they win the June election.
-
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
Montreal
-
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
-
Meet Sonic, Montreal airport’s cutest and furriest safety specialist in training
Like other major international travel hubs, Montreal’s Trudeau Airport relies on a wide range of technology to guard against any potential threats, with much of it installed strategically out of sight. But there’s one decidedly low-tech safety method they keep out in the open for everyone to see. He’s a four-legged, fuzzy and wiggly-walking German Shepherd puppy – pretty much the most adorable future security system around.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Cree-language 'O Canada' kicks off Montreal Canadiens game on team's first Indigenous Celebration Night
Fans attending Saturday night’s Montreal Canadiens game against Toronto heard a different version of Canada’s national anthem when singer-songwriter Pakesso Mukash sings 'O Canada in English, French, and Cree.
Northern Ontario
-
Long Lake home destroyed by fire in Sudbury
A residential home on Long Lake Road in Sudbury has been completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon
-
Nipissing Women’s hockey team is headed to the championships
The sixth seeded Lady Lakers beat third seeded University of New Brunswick in the semis on Saturday
-
London
-
-
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Earth Hour highlights Manitoba’s green future
As the fifteenth annual Earth Hour keeps energy usage top of mind, a new report suggests Manitoba's green future is obtainable with a lot of work.
-
Low German take on Wordle craze puts Mennonite culture in the spotlight
A game with a name that combines Low German language and a popular online pastime is putting Manitoba Mennonite culture into the spotlight.
-
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region group joins many across Canada calling for end to war in Yemen
A group in Waterloo Region was one of many across Canada on Saturday calling for an end to the war in Yemen on its seven-year anniversary.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Waterloo Region's police chief, local hospital presidents crack Ontario Sunshine List
A few notable figures in Waterloo Region have made it onto Ontario's annual Sunshine List.
Calgary
-
2 arrests, dozens of tickets issued as 'Freedom' protests continued despite court injunction
A temporary court injunction invoked by police did not stop a couple thousand Calgarians from making their voices heard Saturday as freedom protesters continued their fight against remaining COVID-19 mandates.
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
'It's obvious': Catholic parents continue to push for a high school in west Calgary
Calgary parents are angry with both the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) and the Kenney government for delays on an essential school for their community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspect 'believed to have firearm'
There is heavy police presence in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive as officers are actively searching for a suspect believed to have a firearm.
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April
Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monument
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will being the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Her case has just gone cold': Family and friends host vigil for Edmonton woman missing since July
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for an Edmonton woman who's been missing since July.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
Vancouver
-
2 dead following violent 24 hours in Metro Vancouver
It's been an incredibly violent 24 hours in the Lower Mainland. Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths, and two more men are in hospital, following two separate shootings.
-
Gastown clean-up attracts crowd in advance of expected tourism turnaround in B.C.
A crowd of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help clean up a historic Vancouver neighbourhood hard-hit by the tourism downturn in the pandemic.
-
Port Moody police praise man for de-escalating mental health crisis, saving child
Port Moody police are commending a good Samaritan whose swift and bold actions may have saved multiple lives.
Regina
-
Moe off to Europe for trade mission
The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
-
Canora’s Ukrainian roots run strong, 125 years later
If it wasn't made clear by the outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine over the course of the Russian invasion, Saskatchewan’s Ukrainian ties are strong.