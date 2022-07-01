A hot Canada Day in Ottawa, with a chance of rain

You will need an umbrella or rain jacket if you're out attending Canada Day festivities in Ottawa today.

It will be a hot and mostly sunny Canada's birthday in the capital, but there is a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a slight chance of showers this evening.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a chance of showers. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Clearing overnight. Low 15 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloudy, with a high of 27 C. With the humidex it will feel like 30 degrees.

The outlook for Sunday is Sunny and a high of 24 C, while Monday will be mostly sunny and a high of 24 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 15 C.