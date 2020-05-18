OTTAWA -- The weather is making up for lost time after last week's polar vortex.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecast for this week calls for plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

For the Victoria Day Monday, the forecast does predict some cloudy conditions at time, with a high of 18°C.

The evening and overnight forecast is for a partly cloudy sky with a low of 11°C.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 19°C.

Following the seasonably average Monday and Tuesday, a trend of hot, sunny weather begins.

Wednesday looks sunny with a high of 24°C. Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 27°C, and Friday could see a high of 29°C. The weekend outlook calls for a mix of sun and cloud both days with highs of 28°C.

The average high for this time of the year is around 20°C, while the average low is around 8°C.

As hot as the coming week appears to be, the forecast highs still don't approach record highs in the low 30s, so while several cold temperature records were broken in Ottawa when the polar vortex moved in, it doesn't appear as if we'll even out the score with high temperature records this week.