A hot and sunny Sunday in Ottawa

It's going to be hot and sunny in Ottawa as the annual marathon and half-marathon take over downtown streets.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 29 C Sunday afternoon with not a cloud in the sky. By 7 a.m., when the marathon began, it was already 13 C.

The typical high for this time of the year is closer to 22 C.

Overnight expect a few clouds and a low of 12 C.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of 25 C.

Tuesday is sunny with a high of 27 C.

The temperature could hit 30 C on Wednesday to wrap up May. Thursday's high is 31 C.

Friday's forecast includes a few clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 31 C.