OTTAWA -- The first heat warning of 2020 in Ottawa is in effect, with a hazy, muggy day ahead.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada's heat warning for the region says. "The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist David Phillips says the humid conditions are a result of moist, tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for a sun/cloud mix for most of the day, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Tuesday's forecast high is 31°C with a humidex of 36.

The risk of showers and thunderstorms extends into Tuesday evening. The overnight low is a stuffy 18°C.

Wednesday could set a high temperature record. The forecast high is 33°C. The record for May 27 is 31.9°C, set at the Ottawa Airport in 1978. The humidex for Wednesday expected to be 38.

Wednesday's forecast doesn't include any precipitation, but it is expected to be mainly cloudy. The overnight low is 21°C heading into Thursday.

Thursday's high is 32°C, which is right around the 1978 heat record of 32.6°C for May 28, so a second high temperature record could be broken. The forecast calls for a sunny sky, with no rain, but one more cloudy, muggy night.

A cold front is expected to sweep in Friday. The high is just 25°C with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Saturday and Sunday's outlook calls for temperatures in the high teens—a few degrees cooler than normal.