It's a mainly grey Wednesday with plenty of cloud and a mix of rain and possible snow flurries through the day. The winds will gust up to 50 km/h but they will die down Wednesday night and into Thursday. The overnight low will dip down to -3 with a windchill of -8C.

No real accumulation until Friday when periods of snow is expected and a high of zero degrees Celcius. More snow is expected early next week and once again, temperatures will remain moderate. The average temperature is around -0.9C for early March, the average low is -10C.

Some records held on this day, March 4:

Highest temperature was 10C in 1965

Lowest temperature was -30C in 1950

Greatest precipitation was 33.8 mm in 1974

Greatest snowfall was 33.8 mm in 1974

Greatest snowfall was 27.2 cm 1971

Most snow on the ground 102 cm in 1960