A gloomy, moist Sunday in Ottawa

The weather in Ottawa is cloudy with a few scattered showers in the forecast.

Environment Canada's weather outlook for the city calls for clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The forecast high is 8 C, but the temperature reached 11 C by 11 a.m.

Periods of rain are forecast for the evening and overnight. The low is 4 C.

Thanksgiving Monday is rainy with a high of 11 C.

A chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 13 C.

There could be a bit of sunshine on Thursday.

Rain comes after dry September

It was a dry September in Ottawa, with no rain for the latter half of the month.

Ottawa saw 28 mm of rain on Friday and Saturday, the first showers since Sept. 19, and more rain than fell in all of September.

Environment Canada data show 24.7 mm of rain total last month.