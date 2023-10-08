Ottawa

    • A gloomy, moist Sunday in Ottawa

    Ottawa cloudy day

    The weather in Ottawa is cloudy with a few scattered showers in the forecast.

    Environment Canada's weather outlook for the city calls for clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The forecast high is 8 C, but the temperature reached 11 C by 11 a.m.

    Periods of rain are forecast for the evening and overnight. The low is 4 C.

    Thanksgiving Monday is rainy with a high of 11 C.

    A chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 13 C.

    There could be a bit of sunshine on Thursday.

    Rain comes after dry September

    It was a dry September in Ottawa, with no rain for the latter half of the month. 

    Ottawa saw 28 mm of rain on Friday and Saturday, the first showers since Sept. 19, and more rain than fell in all of September.

    Environment Canada data show 24.7 mm of rain total last month.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates

    Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News