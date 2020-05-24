WINCHESTER -- The family of 90-year-old Bill Zandbelt gave the Winchester man a birthday gift he will never forget.

On Friday, CTV News Ottawa’s Joel Haslam shared the story of Zandbelt being surprised with the motorcycle he owned 60 years ago.

Reid Zandbelt posted a video on YouTube with the story of the family reuniting their dad and grandfather with his old motorcycle.

Here is the whole story from the family.