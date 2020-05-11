OTTAWA -- Monday in Ottawa starts with a frost advisory and the possibility of snow in the morning.

Environment Canada says we can expect near freezing temperatures at night for the next several days because a mass of cold air has settled in the region.

The forecast for this Monday, May 11 calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a mainly cloudy afternoon. The aforementioned cold air mass will keep daytime temperatures low. While we can usually expect a high around 18°C this time of the year, the forecast high today is just half of that at 9°C.

The sky is expected to clear up overnight, but watch for a comparatively frigid low of -5°C, which is roughly 12 degrees colder than it normally would be at night. That low should also snap a cold weather record at the Ottawa Airport, if it's reached. Since 1939, the coldest it's been in Ottawa on May 12 is -1.7°C, back in 1940.

Tuesday's daytime forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix and a 30 per cent chance of either showers or flurries, depending on the temperature. The high is just 7°C.

Wednesday is looking sunny with a much more agreeable high of 14°C.

Forecasting suggests the cold air will leave the region by Thursday, with the long-term outlook for Thursday, Friday and the weekend looking seasonal.