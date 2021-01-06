Current conditions and forecast
OTTAWA -- It's shaping up to be a fairly mild January day.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly cloudy sky through the day with a few sunny breaks and a high of -2°C, about four degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year; however, the wind chill will make it feel more like -10.
We can also expect more than a minute of extra daylight today.
Cloud cover sticks around this evening and overnight, with a low of -4°C. The average is -15°C.
On Thursday, expect another cloudy day with a high of -2°C and a wind chill of around -10.
More seasonal temperatures return on Friday, but so does the sunshine. Friday's sky is looking clear and the forecast calls for a high of -8°C.
A few clouds are in the outlook for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have forecast highs of -7°C.