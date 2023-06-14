A few showers, risk of a thunderstorm on Wednesday

It will be a cloudy Wednesday in the capital with a chance of showers throughout the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a few showers beginning this morning.

The showers will continue throughout the afternoon and there will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Today’s forecast high is 21 C.

It will be mainly cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 13 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is 24 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 27.

It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.

Friday’s outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.