A few showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be a sunny start to the day in the capital but a few showers will begin late this morning.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 24 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 30.

Temperatures will drop to 18 C this afternoon, and there will be a risk of a thunderstorm.

The showers will end early this evening and it will then be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. The overnight low will be 14 C.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C, with a humidex of 28.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and the overnight low will be 11 C.

It will be a rainy start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for showers and a high of 20 C.