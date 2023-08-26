A few clouds Saturday with a lingering storm risk

A calm and pleasant weekend morning in the capital could turn rainy as clouds move in.

Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a high of 20 C with a few clouds. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm on Saturday. Otherwise, the day should be mild and partly sunny.

The evening forecast includes a small chance of showers. Overnight, expect a low of 9 C.

Sunday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 22 C.

Monday is also looking sunny with a high of 25 C.

Clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday.