A drone and robot testing and training facility opens in Ottawa
Technology is taking flight in the national capital region, with companies developing and testing advanced drone and ground robotics at a cutting-edge facility.
The new Drone and Advanced Robotic Testing and Training Zone at Area X.O is the first of its kind facility in Canada.
The DARTT zone, operated by Invest Ottawa and in partnership with Canadian robotics company InDro Robotics, will allow innovators and companies to rigorously test, validate, and demonstrate the capabilities of their aerial and ground robotic innovations. It will also allow developers to prove their products before setting the autonomous equipment out to market.
Set in the heart of Area X.O in Ottawa’s west end, the DARTT Zone is a high-tech obstacle course, which features specialized infrastructure that puts aerial and ground robots through rigorous tests and challenges in mixed terrain and diverse weather to assess and advance their performance, safety, and market readiness.
It is the first facility of its kind in Canada to integrate U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) criteria into its site design and training operations.
“InDro Robotics is honoured to be an industry partner in the DARTT Zone at Area X.O, and help to realize the full potential and impact of this facility," Philip Reece, founder and CEO of InDro Robotics, said on Wednesday.
"This project builds on our long-standing collaboration with Area X.O and Invest Ottawa. We have located our primary research and development hub at this complex because of the capabilities it provides.
"Now through the DARTT Zone, we will work together to provide firms with evidence-based testing and training that meets demanding NIST criteria. This is a significant competitive advantage and a cutting-edge addition to Area X.O."
The DARTT Zone will help innovators and companies commercialize drone and robotics solutions for a wide array of sectors, including intelligent transportation, public safety, defence, aerospace, security, agriculture, information and communication technologies, natural resources and more.
"With the rapid evolution of smart mobility, connectivity and autonomy, advanced robotics are transforming our economy and society," Michael Tremblay, president and CEO of Invest Ottawa, says.
"These technologies are helping to solve global challenges, catalyze new opportunities, and improve our productivity and safety. The new DARTT Zone at Area X.O will help innovators and companies commercialize new robotic solutions and acquire specialized pilot training and certifications. This will build Canada’s pool of top tech talent, and help firms get to market, customers, and revenue faster."
Area X.O and InDro Robotics worked together to define the vision, capabilities, and operational model for the DARTT Zone. It leverages Area X.O’s infrastructure, onsite expertise, and shared services, and InDro Robotics’ deep expertise in drones, ground robots, and high-level professional training. In future, Area X.O may evolve this facility to support capabilities and training in such areas as heavy urban search and rescue.
