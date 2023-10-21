Ottawa

    • A drizzly Saturday in Ottawa

    CTV Ottawa: Rainy day
    Share

    It will be a grey, drizzly day in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for showers or drizzle throughout the day Saturday, about 5 mm of rain is expected, with a high of 14 C, which is slightly above the average high for this time of year.

    Friday saw 5.6 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport.

    Another 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected Saturday evening and overnight as the temperature drops to a low of 5 C.

    Sunday's forecast is also rainy, another 10 to 15 mm is expected, with strong wind and the temperature hovering around 5 C all day.

    Ottawa could be waking up to a negative temperature Monday morning with a low of -2 C, but it should warm up fairly quickly. Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of 10 C. Tuesday is also looking sunny with a high of 16 C.

    A chance of showers is back in the forecast on Wednesday.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News