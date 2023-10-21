A drizzly Saturday in Ottawa

It will be a grey, drizzly day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for showers or drizzle throughout the day Saturday, about 5 mm of rain is expected, with a high of 14 C, which is slightly above the average high for this time of year.

Friday saw 5.6 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport.

Another 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected Saturday evening and overnight as the temperature drops to a low of 5 C.

Sunday's forecast is also rainy, another 10 to 15 mm is expected, with strong wind and the temperature hovering around 5 C all day.

Ottawa could be waking up to a negative temperature Monday morning with a low of -2 C, but it should warm up fairly quickly. Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of 10 C. Tuesday is also looking sunny with a high of 16 C.

A chance of showers is back in the forecast on Wednesday.