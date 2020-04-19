OTTAWA -- A dreary Sunday is in the forecast for Ottawa, with the showers that started in the morning expected to continue throughout the day.

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early Sunday evening, expecting them to clear around midnight.

The temperature is also expected to take a dip, with a low of -4 C overnight.

On Monday, sunny skies will return with a high of 8 C.

But that won’t last long; Monday night expect a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers with a high of 8 C.

That will continue into Tuesday, with the precipitation not expected to clear until Wednesday.