OTTAWA -- What a difference a week makes.

A week ago today, the morning low was right around the freezing mark. Today, the temperature is already in the double digits.

A temperature of 11°C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 5 a.m. Thursday and it's only going to get warmer from there.

Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday calls for sunshine and a high of 25°C.

Overnight, the sky remains clear, with a low of 8°C.

Hot and sunny weather continues Friday with a high of 28°C.

A few clouds move in by the weekend, but no rain is expected. The highs for Saturday and Sunday are around 26°C.

Those temperatures are all well above the average high of around 20°C.

The long-term outlook for next week shows clouds and a risk of showers on Monday and Wednesday.