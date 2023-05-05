A day fit for a King: Ottawa residents get set to take in the first royal coronation in 70 years

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay

In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina