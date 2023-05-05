A day fit for a King: Ottawa residents get set to take in the first royal coronation in 70 years
Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be setting the alarm early on Saturday to be able to watch the coronation of King Charles III on television, but some made the trip across the pond to witness the moment in person.
Sally Harris is from Ottawa.
"I have been a monarchist and a royal enthusiast for years, probably about 20 years of my life. I thought it was really important with the changing of the guard from the Queen to the King," Harris said Friday.
About 28 members of the Monarchist League of Canada made the trip to London, including Harris.
Harris says she has followed the royals all her life, but also wanted to make the trip to honour her family.
"For me it might be personal. My family is from England and Ireland and I learned about the Monarchy from my grandparents," Harris said. "So they came to England when I was young and told me about it and the role of the Queen and the ceremonial role with Canada, and I took an interest in to and now it is a part of my life.”
Harris is staying in a hotel and won’t camp out like many are along the coronation route, but she says the atmosphere is like nothing she has felt before.
"There is such a vibe here; it is so exciting- it feels like a party!" she says, "It is going to be really cool. I can say I was here at the start of it all."
"I am willing to get up before 5 a.m. and my plan is to stand by the Canadian flag. When you look down the (London) Mall there is a big Canadian flag and a flag of Australia and I am going to stand by ours," says Harris.
Royal enthusiasts will also be watching here in Ottawa on television. Philippe Chartrand is the chairman of the Ottawa Branch of the Monarchist League.
"From a historic perspective, it is the first time in 70 years so I am just excited to witness it live and with all the technology it is going to be pretty vivid colour wise and sound wise, so I am looking forward to it."
Chartrand says he is looking forward to seeing what has changed and what is similar to the coronation of King Charles’s mother – the late Queen Elizabeth II.
"It is part of who we are as Canadians," Chartrand says. "I have always had an interest in history and heritage. The fact that the institution of the crown in Canada is a distinctly Canadian institution."
The Ottawa Branch of the Monarchist League of Canada will host a special tea and luncheon Saturday marking the coronation.
Chartrand says the Monarchy plays an important role in Canada’s identity.
"It is an institution that has evolved very well over the year. Even though there is a lot of tradition involved – pomp and ceremony, it is also an institution that has evolved in small increments. In the last 70 years, there have been a lot of change for the better."
Other events are happening across the capital Saturday, including the official federal ceremony on Wellington Street.
Eight members of the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir will sing the national anthem. Olivia Harvey is a member of the choir.
She calls the day, "Such an honour. I love it when I hear when the Canadian government or any government reaches out to youth choirs because it is such a great opportunity to gain experience as a choir and get exposure in the city is always good."
Harvey sings an alto part.
“We are going to be singing a four-part harmony of the national anthem."
The choir has been preparing for weeks this particular rendition of the anthem. "This is rather monumental considering it only happens once in a lifetime."
Will she be nervous?
"Not so much nervous, but I will feel like I am anticipating something," Harvey said. "I have been singing in front of people, but I am less familiar with performing for a lot of important people, so that is on my mind the most."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Explainer | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal
Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman put on 911 hold while trying to resuscitate dying loved one
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
New Toronto restaurant brings inclusive and accessible space to neurodiverse people
When Jennifer Low and Deon Kim moved to Toronto last year, talks of opening up their own restaurant came to the forefront.
-
This is what the Maple Leafs coach thinks about the chances of coming back from 0-2 deficit
Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior.
Montreal
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
-
'It's surreal': Canadian to play King Charles's former cello in coronation concert
When Marion Portelance plays in King Charles's coronation concert on Sunday, she'll be playing a cello with a special connection to the monarch.
Northern Ontario
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
London
-
Skittles the dog hasn’t let disability slow her down
A group of disabled dogs in Sparta, Ont. has been getting international recognition, with one rescue pup in particular getting a lot of attention.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline
'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
-
Aeolian Hall concert to help with earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria
The concert gets underway Saturday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
A log jam has formed near The Forks
The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Kitchener
-
Weapons incident investigation happening near Kitchener public school
Waterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
Kitchener restaurant issued notice to have liquor licence revoked by the AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a notice to revoke the liquor sales licence of Afro-East Restaurant, located in Kitchener, after multiple alleged violations.
-
Union, region continuing negotiations Friday as GRT strike enters fifth day
Negotiations between Unifor Local 4304 and the Region on Waterloo are underway on Friday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) strike continues into its fifth day.
Calgary
-
Calgary addiction survivors warn of contaminated drugs as overdose calls increase
Calgarians who have survived traumatic overdose experiences are raising awareness of the increasing dangers of drug contaminants as poisoning deaths and EMS calls climb higher.
-
New NMC exhibition tells the story of Randy Bachman and his glorious guitars
Starting Friday, visitors to the National Music Centre will be able to get a rare glimpse into Canadian music history.
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan announces new payment model for family physicians
A new form of payment has been unveiled by the province of Saskatchewan to retain and recruit family physicians.
-
'It puts paramedics in a bad position': Sask. paramedics feel impact of hospital overcapacity
Paramedics in Saskatchewan are being taken away from responding to emergency calls, to wait with patients for an available hospital bed.
-
'It's horrible taking a bus in this city': Saskatoon councillors commit to funding transit social support workers
Saskatoon’s transit union and bus riders weighed in at the city’s transit committee meeting on Wednesday, as councillors mulled whether to hire support workers to deal with increased safety concerns.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Brazeau County evacuation order expanded; Drayton Valley hospital emptied, too, because of fire risk
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
-
Weather outlook for wildfire areas in Alberta; showers likely Sunday
Some cooler temperatures and precipitation are on the way for the Drayton Valley area and the Edson/Entwistle region this weekend. But, for most areas in western Alberta, that precipitation likely won't amount to much.
Vancouver
-
Suspects sought after senior assaulted, home ransacked in Richmond: RCMP
Mounties are searching for a pair of suspects after a Richmond senior was assaulted and had her home ransacked last month.
-
Vancouver grandmother nearly loses $9K in city's latest 'bail money' scam, police warn
A grandmother living in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood nearly lost thousands of dollars in a "bail money" scam this week, according to police.
-
19 temperature records broken in B.C. Interior Thursday
Nineteen high temperature records were broken in B.C.'s Interior Thursday where several communities have experienced significant flooding that is driven, in part, by rapid snow melt.
Regina
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSA
As active wildfires approach communities in northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
15-year-old teen facing firearm charges: Regina police
A 15-year-old boy is facing numerous firearms-related charges, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Smoke from outdoor rink fire seen around Regina
Smoke from a fire at an outdoor rink near Mosaic Stadium and the Brandt Centre could be seen around Regina early Friday afternoon.