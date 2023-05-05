A day fit for a King: Ottawa residents get set to take in the first royal coronation in 70 years

Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be setting the alarm early on Saturday to be able to watch the coronation of King Charles III on television, but some made the trip across the pond to witness the moment in person.

Sally Harris is from Ottawa.

"I have been a monarchist and a royal enthusiast for years, probably about 20 years of my life. I thought it was really important with the changing of the guard from the Queen to the King," Harris said Friday.

About 28 members of the Monarchist League of Canada made the trip to London, including Harris.

Harris says she has followed the royals all her life, but also wanted to make the trip to honour her family.

"For me it might be personal. My family is from England and Ireland and I learned about the Monarchy from my grandparents," Harris said. "So they came to England when I was young and told me about it and the role of the Queen and the ceremonial role with Canada, and I took an interest in to and now it is a part of my life.”

Harris is staying in a hotel and won’t camp out like many are along the coronation route, but she says the atmosphere is like nothing she has felt before.

"There is such a vibe here; it is so exciting- it feels like a party!" she says, "It is going to be really cool. I can say I was here at the start of it all."

"I am willing to get up before 5 a.m. and my plan is to stand by the Canadian flag. When you look down the (London) Mall there is a big Canadian flag and a flag of Australia and I am going to stand by ours," says Harris.

Royal enthusiasts will also be watching here in Ottawa on television. Philippe Chartrand is the chairman of the Ottawa Branch of the Monarchist League.

"From a historic perspective, it is the first time in 70 years so I am just excited to witness it live and with all the technology it is going to be pretty vivid colour wise and sound wise, so I am looking forward to it."

Chartrand says he is looking forward to seeing what has changed and what is similar to the coronation of King Charles’s mother – the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"It is part of who we are as Canadians," Chartrand says. "I have always had an interest in history and heritage. The fact that the institution of the crown in Canada is a distinctly Canadian institution."

The Ottawa Branch of the Monarchist League of Canada will host a special tea and luncheon Saturday marking the coronation.

Chartrand says the Monarchy plays an important role in Canada’s identity.

"It is an institution that has evolved very well over the year. Even though there is a lot of tradition involved – pomp and ceremony, it is also an institution that has evolved in small increments. In the last 70 years, there have been a lot of change for the better."

Other events are happening across the capital Saturday, including the official federal ceremony on Wellington Street.

Eight members of the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir will sing the national anthem. Olivia Harvey is a member of the choir.

She calls the day, "Such an honour. I love it when I hear when the Canadian government or any government reaches out to youth choirs because it is such a great opportunity to gain experience as a choir and get exposure in the city is always good."

Harvey sings an alto part.

“We are going to be singing a four-part harmony of the national anthem."

The choir has been preparing for weeks this particular rendition of the anthem. "This is rather monumental considering it only happens once in a lifetime."

Will she be nervous?

"Not so much nervous, but I will feel like I am anticipating something," Harvey said. "I have been singing in front of people, but I am less familiar with performing for a lot of important people, so that is on my mind the most."