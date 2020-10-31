OTTAWA -- With Ottawa Public Health recommending trick-or-treaters stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa residents have found new ways to celebrate Halloween.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches asked people to celebrate Halloween in new ways this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Happy Halloween Ottawa! While trick or treating is not recommended this year, you can still get out around your neighbourhood! See how many pumpkins you can spot ��! For more tips visit: https://t.co/KSfL1EiMM2 #HalloWise pic.twitter.com/96b9kh9K9s — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) October 31, 2020

Several people dressed up for Halloween paddled along the Ottawa River, while a group of trick-or-trashers cleaned up garbage along Ottawa pathways.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the different Halloween celebrations underway across Ottawa.

Harmony Dawn of Urban Ocean SUP Ottawa posted a photo of the Halloween Paddle along the Ottawa River.

Aileen Duncan organized a Trick-Or-Trash, Halloween clean-up event in Ottawa as part of the Ocean Bridge program (part of Ocean Wise). Participants were encouraged to pick a spot in or near your neighbourhood, dress up and pick-up trash.

#TrickOrTrash! Spent Halloween morning with some fun folks cleaning up the shoreline along the Ottawa River Pathway. The event was organized by #OceanBridge ambassador Aileen Duncan (@OceanWiseEdu, @oceanwise, @cleanshorelines). Great job all! #leaderstoday #natureforall pic.twitter.com/FgnyPB9i4I — Benjamin Aubé (@JamminAube1) October 31, 2020

Councillor Eli El-Chantiry spent part of his Saturday delivering Halloween gift baskets to the winners of his pumpkin carving contest.

Delivering the first of three Halloween gift baskets to the winners of my Pumpkin Carving Contest. Congratulations to Dannik Carriere! A job well done. #HappyHalloween #HalloWise #Ward5Ott #ottawa pic.twitter.com/piP4trHtaA — Eli El-Chantiry (@Eli_ElChantiry) October 31, 2020

The Ottawa Hospital shared a photo of staff and their little superheroes helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 this Halloween.

TOH staff and their little superheroes are helping to #StopTheSpread this Halloween!



“I’m dressed as a superhero just like my parents! My mom brings babies into the world, and I’m proud of my dad for fighting COVID-19.” – Laura pic.twitter.com/emlQUBxEGn — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) October 31, 2020

Let’s all be superheroes like Antoine and Maxime, by doing our part:



• Wear a mask in public

• Maintain physical distance

whenever possible

• Avoid unnecessary gatherings

• Wash your hands often



Help keep yourself and others safe! Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/7fj5WsEKTA — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) October 31, 2020

On Friday, CHEO CEO Alex Munter shared photos of staff dressed up for Halloween to spread some spirit to kids big and small.