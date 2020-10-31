Advertisement
A COVID Halloween: Ottawa finds new ways to celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Orleans get into the Halloween spirit. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- With Ottawa Public Health recommending trick-or-treaters stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa residents have found new ways to celebrate Halloween.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches asked people to celebrate Halloween in new ways this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Several people dressed up for Halloween paddled along the Ottawa River, while a group of trick-or-trashers cleaned up garbage along Ottawa pathways.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the different Halloween celebrations underway across Ottawa.
Harmony Dawn of Urban Ocean SUP Ottawa posted a photo of the Halloween Paddle along the Ottawa River.
Aileen Duncan organized a Trick-Or-Trash, Halloween clean-up event in Ottawa as part of the Ocean Bridge program (part of Ocean Wise). Participants were encouraged to pick a spot in or near your neighbourhood, dress up and pick-up trash.
Councillor Eli El-Chantiry spent part of his Saturday delivering Halloween gift baskets to the winners of his pumpkin carving contest.
The Ottawa Hospital shared a photo of staff and their little superheroes helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 this Halloween.
On Friday, CHEO CEO Alex Munter shared photos of staff dressed up for Halloween to spread some spirit to kids big and small.