A cooler Sunday after a stormy Saturday night

It’s a cooler day in Ottawa, a sign that autumn is nearly here, after a stormy Saturday night.

While the official rainfall total at the Ottawa Airport was just 8.6 mm, much of the storm hit north of the airport. At the Central Experimental Farm, 22.5 mm of rain was recorded in the 8 p.m. hour Saturday.

The storm brought a significant amount of lightning. Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis tells CTV News the amount of lightning seen in the storm was part of the reason a severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday night.

There are no reports of any significant damage.

Cooler air has since moved in, with Sunday’s forecast high expected to be 19 C, about three degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

The sky will be mainly cloudy but no significant rain is expected.

Overnight, the clouds remain. The low is 12 C.

Labour Day Monday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high of 23 C.

Tuesday could see a sunny sky with a high of 25 C.

Sunny conditions are forecast into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs around 27 C.