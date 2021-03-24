OTTAWA -- The forecast for Ottawa is not as nice as it has been, but after the last few days, who can really complain?

Environment Canada is predicting a cloudy day in Ottawa this March 24, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C, a few degrees below the record-setting high of 19.8 C recorded on Tuesday, but still about 10 degrees above-average.

Clouds stick around Wednesday evening, the chance of showers rises to 60 per cent, and there's a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and overnight. The low is a mild 11 C.

Another 19-degree high is in the forecast for Thursday, with a mainly cloudy sky and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

Friday is looking rainy with a high of 9 C.

The outlook for Saturday is mainly sunny with a high of 8 C.

There is a chance that Sunday could see a few flurries mixed in with rain as it reaches a more seasonal high of 5 C.