A cool, damp Sunday in Ottawa

It won't be getting any warmer today, and the damp, rainy weather is expected to continue until late this evening.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for rain throughout the day with the temperature steady near 5 C, about six degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Ottawa saw 6 mm of rain on Saturday and 5.6 mm of Friday.

The rain should taper off by around 9 p.m., according to the forecast, but the sky will remain cloudy into the evening and overnight, with a low of 0 C.

Monday's forecast is looking sunny with a high of 10 C.

Tuesday's outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 13 C.

There is a chance that showers could return on Wednesday and Thursday.