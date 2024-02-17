A cold Saturday in Ottawa with a few flurries possible

Icy temperatures are gripping the nation's capital today, with a few flurries expected in parts of the city.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -7 C Saturday afternoon with a wind chill around -14. The sky will be mainly cloudy and bring with it a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with a forecast low of -18 C and a wind chill around -25.

The typical highs and lows for this time of year are closer to -4 C and -13 C, respectively.

The cold temperatures are providing some hope that the Rideau Canal Skateway could open for the final weekend of Winterlude. The National Capital Commission said Friday that crews flooded the ice surface in the morning and were planning to assess the ice conditions on Saturday.

"Stay tuned! We’ll provide an update on Saturday – our crews are doing everything they can to open the Skateway as soon as is safely possible!" the NCC said on Twitter.

So far, just 2 km of the Rideau Canal Skateway has opened this year, and for only four days in January.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries, bringing about 2 cm of snow, and a high of -2 C. Sunday night's low is -16 C.

Family Day Monday is looking sunny with a high of -6 C.