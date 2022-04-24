A cloudy Sunday morning with sunny breaks in the afternoon

The cloudy conditions overhead should make way for blue sky and sunshine by the afternoon.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a slight chance of showers in the morning followed by a clearing sky by the afternoon with a high of 13 C, right around the seasonal norm for this time of year.

Expect a clear sky in the evening, but a few clouds overnight with a small chance of showers before morning and a low of 8 C.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 21 C.

Periods of rain are in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 14 C. Wednesday's outlook is also gloomy with clouds, a chance of showers, and a high of 6 C.

Sunny conditions are back in the forecast Thursday.