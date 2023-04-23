A cloudy Sunday in Ottawa with a chance of rain
It's a grey kind of day in the nation's capital.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city calls for a high of 13 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
There is a smaller chance of showers in the evening. The overnight low is 4 C.
Any rain that falls is expected to contribute to keeping water levels on the Ottawa River high. The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said Saturday that rain over the weekend may result in additional level increases in some locations starting Monday, depending on the amount and location of rainfall.
Monday's forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.
Cloud cover sticks around Tuesday with a high of 13 C and 40 per cent chance of showers.
A lingering small chance of showers is in the forecast for the remainder of the work week, but otherwise the days will be partly sunny with highs in the low teens.
