A cloudy Sunday in Ottawa with a chance of rain

A rainy Monday at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa. April 17, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) A rainy Monday at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa. April 17, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina