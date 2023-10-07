Ottawa

    • A cloudy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa, and not as hot as last weekend

    A cloudy Saturday in the ByWard Market. Oct. 7, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) A cloudy Saturday in the ByWard Market. Oct. 7, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

    We're back to seasonal temperatures in the nation's capital with cloudy, rainy conditions in store.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a temperature around 13 C—though it was 15 C at 10:45 a.m.—and 20 to 30 mm of rain throughout the day.

    The average high for this time of year is around 14 C.

    Rain should end this evening. Overnight, expect a low of 8 C.

    Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 11 C and a chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon.

    Thanksgiving Monday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 10 C.

    Cloudy skies are predicted through the rest of the week.

