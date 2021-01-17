Current conditions and forecast
A man uses a snow blower to clear snow after a significant snowfall in Ottawa Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Shaun Vardon / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A cloudy sky will hang overhead as Ottawa cleans out from a blast of winter weather.
Environment Canada says 21 cm of snow fell on Ottawa on Saturday. The City's road crews have been out clearing the snow. A winter street-parking ban that was in place since 7 p.m. Saturday was lifted shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.
In Sunday's forecast, no major snowfall is expected. Some periods of light snow are expected until noon and after that, just a cloudy sky lingers, with a high of 0°C and a wind chill of minus 8.
Expect an overcast sky tonight, with a low of minus 13°C overnight.
On Monday, a few sunny breaks are in the forecast but it will otherwise be cloudy with a high of minus 5°C.
Cooler temperatures move in on Tuesday. The forecast includes a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 10°C.
Wednesday's outlook calls for a mainly cloudy sky, a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 11°C.