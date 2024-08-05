A cloudy Colonel By Day in Ottawa with a risk of a thunderstorm

It won't be nearly as hot and steamy in Ottawa on this holiday Monday as the rest of the long weekend was, but there's still a risk of some rain showers today.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the Civic Holiday Monday calls for a high of 20 C, a full 12 degrees cooler than Sunday's max, with a humidex of 26. Expect cloud cover all day with a few scattered showers in the afternoon, and a possible thunderstorm.

The evening's forecast is partly cloudy with a low of 12 C overnight.

Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.

Wednesday is also looking sunny with a high of 24 C.