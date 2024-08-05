OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • A cloudy Colonel By Day in Ottawa with a risk of a thunderstorm

    Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It won't be nearly as hot and steamy in Ottawa on this holiday Monday as the rest of the long weekend was, but there's still a risk of some rain showers today.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for the Civic Holiday Monday calls for a high of 20 C, a full 12 degrees cooler than Sunday's max, with a humidex of 26. Expect cloud cover all day with a few scattered showers in the afternoon, and a possible thunderstorm.

    The evening's forecast is partly cloudy with a low of 12 C overnight.

    Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.

    Wednesday is also looking sunny with a high of 24 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News